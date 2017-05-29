Provinces to give share for FATA from gross divisible pool : Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): The provincial governments should show open heartedness for making space from the gross divisible pool for the development of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA.

This was stated by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar while speaking on floor of Upper Parliament on Monday.

He said there is no issue to give share for these areas as tax collection is increasing and assured to hold a meeting with the provincial chief ministers after the passage of the budget on the matter.

Ishaq Dar said that share from the divisible pool for tribal areas, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan will not affect the allocations for the federating units.

He said that Rs.90 billion to Rs. 100 billions are being spent on security matters and an allocation of Rs. 90 billion has been also made this year. This amount will be spent on rehabilitation of IDPs and construction work in the area, he added.

About concerns of the House and the Chair over absence of high officials from Ministry to take notes during budget session, he said that finance ministry’s teams led by joint secretaries will sit in the galleries and take the notes of recommendations.

The Finance minister assured that present government always took serious to Senate recommendations on budget. During last year, he said that more than 80 recommendations of the Senate were accommodated and good recommendations of the House on the present budget will be fully accommodated.