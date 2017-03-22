Provinces informed about Water shortage for Rabbi season : MOWP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Ministry of Water and Power has clarified that all provinces were informed at the start of Rabbi season that water in Tarbela and Mangla dams would reach dead level during the first ten days of March.

Spokesperson of the Ministry talking to Radio Pakistan said the meeting of Indus River System Authority Advisory Committee held on September 30 last year anticipated that Punjab and Sindh would face shortfall of 17 per cent during the season.

He said IRSA manages the water situation strictly in accordance with the Water Appointment Accord 1991.

Meanwhile, the IRSA spokesman said reaching of Tarbela and Mangla dams to the dead level Is a normal phenomenon.

He said the reservoirs also touched the deal levels eleven times since 2000.