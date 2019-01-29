Protection of people’s life, property duty of police: CM Buzdar

MULTAN, Jan 29 (APP)::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that protection of people’s life and property was duty of the police. He expressed these views at a passing out parade of 1147 constables at Police Training Institute here.

“Nothing is precious than human life. The police not only perform duties, but they also earn virtue by serving the masses,” he remarked.

The CM said human life and its sanctity was supreme, adding that teaching of Islamic forbid undue killing of people even in wars. He expressed satisfaction over passing out of educated youngsters from the training institute. He hoped that these youngsters would serve the people in amicable way.