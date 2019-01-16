Prosperous Balochistan for strong Pakistan, says Governor Punjab

LAHORE, Jan 16 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said that Pakistan’s future was linked with progress in Balochistan and “We must work for its prosperity and solidarity.”

Addressing a 95-member delegation of the 48th Staff Course of the Pakistan Navy War College at the Governor’s House here, he said, “Balochistan must be empowered if we want to see Pakistan strong and the government is taking tangible steps in this regard.”