Proposed recommendations approved for effective working of Cooperative Department ICT : NAB

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Chairman National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Monday approved proposed

recommendations of the bureau for onward submission to Ministry of

Interior for further effective working of Cooperative Department,

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The recommendations, being submitted for consideration/

implementation to MoI would also help safeguard investments of general public as well as ensuring transparency in affairs of Cooperative Department.

As per directions of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, a Prevention

Committee for Reforms in Cooperative Department ICT was constituted,

comprising representatives of all stakeholders including

representation from Cooperative Department ICT.

The Prevention Committee for Reforms in Cooperative Department

ICT held various meetings and after due deliberations, a set of

recommendations were presented in a meeting chaired by chairman NAB

here.

The Cooperative Department ICT has appreciated NAB’s efforts

for proposing effective and workable recommendations.

The ICT had informed NAB that recommendations have been

included in gazette notification, directing all management

committees of cooperative housing societies to implement them.

It has been recommended that every cooperative society shall

appoint a focal person from amongst its managing committee along

with an officer of society who shall be held personally liable for

any lapse to this effect.

The focal person shall also share weekly progress report with

circle registrar, Cooperative Societies Department, Islamabad.

In case of non-compliance, the managing committee of

society shall be liable to be proceeded against jointly and

severally under penal provision of the Act.

The recommendations which were incorporated in gazette

notification are as under:

Under Adherence to Municipal Bye-laws, every cooperative

housing society shall annually furnish details of plots including

their allotment, creation, sub-division or amalgamation to

concerned municipal/development authority and endorsed copy to

every cooperative housing society, clearly certifying that the

society has not committed any violation of approved layout plan

during the year.

Every cooperative housing society shall ensure strict

adherence to layout plan approved by Municipal/Development Authority

and no transfer of share (s) or interest (s) of a member shall be

approved unless it is certified by society that no violation of

layout plan has been committed by transferor.

Every cooperative housing society shall obtain a certificate

of “land audit” from concerned Municipal/Development authority on

annual basis to ensure sanctity of layout plan.

No cooperative society shall issue any “allotment letter” or

possession certificate to its members unless it has physical

possession of land against which such letter or certificate is to be

issued.

No cooperative society shall change size or location of any

plot allotted to a member without seeking specific approval from

Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Every cooperative society before submitting minutes of AGM to

Registrar, shall obtain clearance from Municipal/Development

Authority to effect that no agenda item has been approved in

violation of municipal bye-laws. In case no response is received

from concerned Authority within 30 days, it shall be presumed that

such Authority has no objection and minutes of AGM will be processed

as per law.

No cooperative housing society shall launch a scheme or

project unless it has possession of compact piece of land besides

title of minimum required land.

Every cooperative housing society shall obtain prior approval

from concerned Development/Municipal Authority before advertising

project/scheme in the press.

Every cooperative housing society obtains a certificate of ‘an

audit’ from concerned Development/Municipal Authority on annual

basis to ensure sanctity of layout plan.

Moreover, under Timelines for Development, it has been

recommended that every cooperative society shall ensure timely

completion of its on-going project(s) and no new project or scheme

shall be launched unless 70 percent development work has been

completed on ongoing project of such society.

Every cooperative society shall complete its on-going project

or scheme within five years, failing which liquidation proceedings

may be initiated against such society under section 47 of the

Cooperative Societies Act, 1925.

No cooperative society shall transfer or utilize fund from

head of account to pay another head of account of any project or

scheme without approval of the Registrar.

Under Creation of Funds, every cooperative society shall

establish “Reserve Fund” specified in Sections 39 and 42 of

Cooperative Societies Act, 1925 for public, cooperative and

charitable purposed, subject to other provisions of the Act, the

Fund may be utilized for expenditure on repairs, maintenance and

renewals of society’s property.

It shall consist of amount out of net profit, from year to

year, subject to minimum of one percent of net profit for that year,

all admission fees received by society from its members on transfer

of shares, along with occupancy rights and all donations received by

society except those received for a specific purpose;

Every cooperative society shall establish a contributory

“Provident Fund “ in accordance with section 41 of Cooperative

Societies Act 1925 for benefit of its employees and society in such

a manner and subject to such conditions or restrictions, as may be

prescribe by government for benefit of the employees

Every cooperative society shall provide gratuity to its

employees on such terms and conditions as prescribe by the

government from time to time.

Under Cooperation among Cooperatives, it has been recommended

that every cooperative society shall take effective measures to

promote cooperation among cooperatives in line with 6th cooperative

principle and strengthen cooperatives by utilizing common resources

to achieve common goals.

Under Online Access to Information, every cooperative society

shall set up, at its own expense, a website and Managing Committee

will be responsible for making suitable arrangements for its regular

maintenance, updating and ensuring that it runs securely, smoothly

and uninterruptedly.

The website will be accessible to all members of the society

at all times. The society may, however, at its discretion, make

website open to general public also, in case, access to any

information is to be restricted and made available to members only,

then every member will be provided a separate user-name and password

through which he can access the information.

The information regarding the society, it Managing Committee

and membership will display on website include number and date of

registration of society along with telephone number of Office of the

society, bye-laws of the society along with directions/instructions

issued by Registrar from time to time, annual and special audit

reports for last three years, copy of approved Layout Plan clearly

indicating seal and signatures of approving authority and minutes of

Annual General Meeting held during last three years and in

current year.

The other information to be displayed include a list showing

name, father’s name, residential address and cell phone numbers of

all members of Managing Committee and officers of society along with

date from which they are holding office, a membership list showing

name, father’s name, residential address, date of acquiring

membership, mod of acquiring membership, seniority in membership

register and plot/flat number allotted in respect of all persons

who are members of the society as on date of updating of website,

a charity displaying complete information about members added or

deleted and transfer of membership etc. during year, information

about purchase of land including land available with society, its

location and area specifying cost of land and source from which land

has been acquired, details of members for purchase of land and

development specifying amount of installment and due date by which

payment is to be made and a list of defaulters along with amount

outstanding.

The information displayed on website will be deemed to be

correct as on date of updating and President and General Secretary

of society shall be jointly responsible to ensure that all

information displayed is authenticated and rectify errors or

omissions if any.

Under Audit of Cooperatives, every cooperative society shall

carry out audit of its accounts through credible audit firms in

accordance with audit guideline issued by Registrar Cooperative.

Under Transparency in AGMs, every cooperative society shall

spell out agenda items to be discussed in AGM and shall ensure video

recording of all proceedings of AGM. The quorum for the AGM will be

one-third (1/3) of total members of the society. If quorum is not

formed, meeting will be adjourned for three hours and if there is no

quorum for adjourned meeting, it will be deemed that member are not

interested, the meeting will be cancelled and shall be rescheduled

within 15 days.