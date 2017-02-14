Proper Strategy needed to disseminate Quaid’ message among younger generation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday underlined the need to devise a proper strategy to disseminate the messages of Father of the Nation, Quaid-i- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah among the younger generation.

Talking to the officials of Quaid-e-Azam Papers Wing during his surprise visit to the department, Irfan Siddiqui said, “Messages and sayings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are valuable source of guidance and beacon of light for the whole nation.”

“Educating younger generation about the life and visionary thoughts of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is need of the hour”, he added.

Irfan Siddiqui said, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah through his messages advised the nation to serve the country selflessly through adopting the true democratic values, social tolerance and harmony among their ranks.

Irfan Siddiqui directed the officials of the academy to continue their research on Quaid-i-Azam `Papers with dedication and emphasize on creating such books which can train the students intellectually and morally.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui conducted surprise visit of different sections of the academy and expressed satisfaction over the staff’ attendance and working environment.

Adviser to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui was accompanied by Federal Secretary, NHLH Division, Aamir Hasan and Joint Secretary, Syed Junaid Ikhlaq during the visit.