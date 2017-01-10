Proper consultations required on education policy: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Minister of State for Federal

Education, Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday said that proper consultations are required while formulating the education policy as it is very important for the future development of education in the country.

Attending the opening session of 2-day consultative meeting

on review of National Education Policy as a chief guest he said this

draft policy has been presented here to discuss with all the

stakeholders relating to education.

He said it’s just the beginning and this draft policy will be

opened for further and wider discussions and consultations

countrywide after this two-day consultative meeting.

“We would never violate constitution and therefore this policy

will be finalized after getting the suggestions and recommendations

from the all stakeholders including provinces, education

departments, academicians etc” he said.

The Minister of State said that this policy draft includes

chapters of Aims and Objectives of Education, Islamic

Education, Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC), Non formal

Education including literacy and adult literacy, Tertiary Education,

Information technology, Library and Documentation, Physical

Education and Sports.

Further draft including Private Sector Education, Special and

Inclusive Education, Deeni Madaris, National Testing System and

Assessments, Character Building, Career Counseling, Guidance, Girl

Guide and Boy Scouts, and Financing of Education etc.

All the chapters of policy are very important, be it Islamic

teachings or ECEC or character building, all these components are

highly important for a good and sound education policy, said the

Minister.

National Education policy 2009 was a consensus document but

there is always room for improvement, this revisiting of national

education policy will incorporate all the latest trends in

education, stated the minister.

He added said “we recently came across some misprinted science textbooks along with the outdated computer science books”, he remarked.

So, he said “we took quick and serious action against it and to avoid

such situation in future we have already started working on new

national curriculum in National Curriculum Council”.

Minister of State said “we have already registered for

Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study(TIMSS) 2019

with own resources, to have an international assessment of education

system which is the need of the hour”.