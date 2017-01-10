Proper consultations required on education policy: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Minister of State for Federal
Education, Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday said that proper consultations are required while formulating the education policy as it is very important for the future development of education in the country.
Attending the opening session of 2-day consultative meeting
on review of National Education Policy as a chief guest he said this
draft policy has been presented here to discuss with all the
stakeholders relating to education.
He said it’s just the beginning and this draft policy will be
opened for further and wider discussions and consultations
countrywide after this two-day consultative meeting.
“We would never violate constitution and therefore this policy
will be finalized after getting the suggestions and recommendations
from the all stakeholders including provinces, education
departments, academicians etc” he said.
The Minister of State said that this policy draft includes
chapters of Aims and Objectives of Education, Islamic
Education, Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC), Non formal
Education including literacy and adult literacy, Tertiary Education,
Information technology, Library and Documentation, Physical
Education and Sports.
Further draft including Private Sector Education, Special and
Inclusive Education, Deeni Madaris, National Testing System and
Assessments, Character Building, Career Counseling, Guidance, Girl
Guide and Boy Scouts, and Financing of Education etc.
All the chapters of policy are very important, be it Islamic
teachings or ECEC or character building, all these components are
highly important for a good and sound education policy, said the
Minister.
National Education policy 2009 was a consensus document but
there is always room for improvement, this revisiting of national
education policy will incorporate all the latest trends in
education, stated the minister.
He added said “we recently came across some misprinted science textbooks along with the outdated computer science books”, he remarked.
So, he said “we took quick and serious action against it and to avoid
such situation in future we have already started working on new
national curriculum in National Curriculum Council”.
Minister of State said “we have already registered for
Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study(TIMSS) 2019
with own resources, to have an international assessment of education
system which is the need of the hour”.
