Prompt action should be taken against fake callers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):In order to curb the ever-increasing misleading schemes and spamming on sms and calls, the people of twin cities have demanded the concerned authorities to take strict action against such illegal activities.

“Authorities should adopt new mechanism besides asking the public to cooperate and report any such misleading items,” a subscriber Saleem Tahir said. He said,”It is observed that despite various measures, dissatisfaction among telecom consumers continues regarding fake, spam and unsolicited commercial calls”.

There is also need to change social behavior in many ways as mobile has become a ubiquitous communication medium and necessity for various social and commercial purposes but there should be some laws for commercial users as well.

A student Rafia Azeem said, in our society, negative elements have adopted new tactics to despoil people which should be controlled by the concerned authorities. She said, other than fake calls, telemarketing is also became a reason of disturbance for subscribers, now a days companies have started using telephone for marketing and advertising, commonly known as telemarketing` apart from personal voice communication. Now a days, a wide range of products and services are offered through telemarketing, which is some times become very disturbing due to odd timing of calling and texting, she added.

Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC) are one of the major issues of concern for telecom consumers and resulted in large number of complaints.

A representative of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told APP that the Authority has requested subscribers to register complaints of fraudulent calls or SMSs to PTA on toll free help line numbers. She said just in case if everyone fails to cater your query one can also email his/her query to complaint@pta.gov.pk besides visiting PTA’s website to lodge your complaint.

PTA has informed everyone to strictly avoid transferring mobile credit to any unknown number. Any such unsolicited call or SMS demanding money or contact details for transfer of money, must not be entertained, the authority warned.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also took notice of fake call in which people were asked about their private information. ISPR denied all such calls made by Pakistan Army and requested public not to respond to such calls and immediately report the same on our emergency help line UAN 1135 and 1125.