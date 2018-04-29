Promotion of sports activities among govt’s priorities: President

NOROWAL, Apr 29 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday said promotion of sports activities were among the government’s priorities due to which now the playgrounds in the country were thriving with sports activities.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony of the newly established Sports City Complex, the president said those nations attained the acme of progress and prosperity whose playgrounds flourished with sports activities.

He said there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan as its invincible players brought laurels in the fields of hockey and squash whereas the cricket team was also adding to its triumphs.

The sports activities, he said, promoted healthy activities among the youth by invoking their capabilities. On the other hand, in countries where the playgrounds wore deserted looks, the youth could divert from the healthy track, he added.

The president noted that the nation with its strong determination and grand sacrifices had defeated terrorism and now it was necessary to divert the youth’s attention towards sports and games.

The games and sports always contributed towards mental, psychological and spiritual strength of a nation which helped it to carve a niche in the annals of history, he added.

He said from history, it was evident that the thinkers of the world always struck a balance in their activities and interests and those nations earned their place whose young generation ruled the playgrounds.

The president observed that games and sports also promoted discipline, passion for teamwork and healthy thinking in a society ultimately leading it towards the path of progress.

He also regretted that in the past, disregard for the merit policy and erroneous priorities had broken the streak of excellence in sports arena.

But now the situation had changed, the present government was accomplishing mega projects that would promote sports not only at the local level, but also help players to unfurl the national flag in the international competitions, he added.

The president stressed upon the young generation to excel in fields of sports and play their role for elimination of evils like ignorance and narrow mindedness.

Referring to Norowal sports city, the president said it would provide healthy activities to the young generation.

Earlier, the president inaugurated the newly established sports city complex. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi, national cricketers including Inzamamul Haq, Misbahul Haq, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Suhail Tanveer, Abdul Razzaq, Ahmed Shehzad, local MPAs Khawaja Waseem Butt, Rana Manan Khan, Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora, Narowal Deputy Commissioner Ali Anaan Qamar, chairman Narowal District Council Chaudhry Ahmed Iqbal and Narowal DPO Imran Kishwar were present on the occasion.