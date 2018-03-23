Promotion of SMEs top on SBP agenda: Tariq Bajwa

SIALKOT, Mar 23 (APP)::Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tariq Bajwa has said that adequate

efforts were being made for the promotion of SME sector of the country.

Addressing a seminar on “SME Banking Products and

Projects”, jointly arranged by Sialkot Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (SCCI) and the Institute of Bankers Pakistan

(IBP) held here Thursday evening at SCCI, he said that

SME sector was playing an instrumental role in strengthening

the national economy not only but also providing employment

opportunities to a large number of workers.

Tariq further said that three point SBP initiatives

would support SME financing including improving regulatory

framework through revising prudential regulations, strengthening

secured transactions framework and introduction of SME targets,

market development through SME supportive subsidized refinance

schemes, risk coverage scheme, Islamic SME financing, cluster

survey and non financial advisory service and improving capacity

building and awareness creation of bankers and SMEs.

The SBP Governor said that under National Financial Inclusion

(NFIS) and strategic direction of SBP, SME sector had been

identified as one of the key priority areas.

In line with the strategic direction of SBP key benchmarks

to be achieved by 2020, like increase SME share from existing

8 per cent of private sector credit to 17 per cent and to

increase number of borrowers from existing 174,000 to 500,000,

he said

In order to achieve these objectives a policy had been

prepared for the promotion of SME finance (Conventional and

Islamic in Pakistan he disclosed.

He added that there were nine pillars of the policy which

include improving regulatory framework, up-scaling of micro

fiance banks, risk mitigation strategy, simplified procedures

for SMEs, programme base lending and value chain financing,

capacity building and awareness creation, hand-holding of SMEs

and leverage technology and simplification of taxation regime.

Earlier, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry,

Zahid Latif Malik presented the address of welcome and highlighted

the problems of the business community.