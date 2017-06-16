Promotion, protection of Human Rights must be ensured: Kamran Michael

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights
Senator Kamran Michael assured that all out efforts would be made to
ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights including the
rights of women, children and minorities.
He showed his commitment for the effective implementation of
the United Nations Conventions in pursuance to the constitution of
the Pakistan and International commitments.
He held this assurance while talking to the European Union
Delegation in a meeting here in Islamabad on Friday, said a press
release.
The delegation was led by Jean Francois Cautain, Ambassador of
EU delegation to Pakistan accompanied by Yann Cres and Ms. Inge
Zorn. Joint Secretary Ministry of Human Rights and other officials
of the Ministry also attended the meeting.
The delegation was briefed by DG Human Rights about the GSP
plus Status and implementation of Human Rights conventions.
The delegation was also told about prevailing Human Rights
situation in the country including implementations of laws, policy
and measures.
Kamran Michael said that steps have been taken through
comprehensive strategy to ensure the promotion and protection of
Human Rights particularly the rights of women, children and
minorities.
He said GSP plus status has not only increase trade relations
activities but also it is a tool for supporting positive change in
Pakistan.
He stated Constitution of Pakistan grantees the human rights
protection and we at Ministry of Human Rights ensures it
implementations as it is our National obligation.
Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister Senator Kamran
Michael has said that steps have taken including Hindu Marriage Act,
2016, Christian Marriage and Divorce (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Sindh
Hindu Marriage Acts, 2016, Khyber Pakhunkhawa Protection of Communal
Properties of Minority Community Act, 2014.
He also told the delegation that District Committees have been
formed to protect the rights and redress the grievances of people at
their doorstep.
The delegation appreciated the endeavors of incumbent
government especially the Ministry of Human Rights for the
Protection and promotion of Human Rights and assured his full
support in this regard.