Promotion of literary, educational activities vital to wipe out extremism: President

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said the promotion of literary and educational activities can play instrumental role to wipe out extremism and anarchy from the society.

He stated this during a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui, here at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, a press release issued by the President’s Media Office said.

Irfan Siddiqui briefed the president about the functioning and ongoing projects of the departments working under his division.

Eulogizing the efforts of Irfan Siddiqui for revitalizing the literary

institutions under his division, the president said improvement in the functioning and performance of literary organizations according to their capacity was indeed worth-appreciating.

He emphasized on initiating organized efforts for promotion and revival of book reading culture for the younger generation.

Irfan Siddiqui formally invited the president to inaugurate 8th National Book Fair being organized by the National Book Foundation.

The three-day mega book fair will commence from April 22 and continue till April 24.