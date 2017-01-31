Promotion of language, literature vital to end extremism: Irfan Siddique

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division, Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday said promotion of language and literature can play instrumental role in creating an extremism free society.

He was speaking at back to back three meetings held here separately

with the heads of National Book Foundation (NBF), National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and Urdu Science Board (USB) who gave detailed briefing about the working, performance and future projects of their respective departments.

Federal Secretary NHLH, Amir Hasan, Joint Secretaries Syed Junaid

Ikhlaq, Mashhood Mirza and other senior officials of the division attended the meeting.

While Managing Director NBF, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed, , Director General

USB, Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Director General NLPD, Iftikhar Arif were also present on the occasion.

During the meetings, Irfan Siddiqui urged the literary organizations to

work vigorously for promotion of Urdu as well as regional languages in the country.

He said the Endowment Fund of Rs 500 million announced by Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be utilized for the development of literary organizations and resolving their issues.

Irfan Siddiqui appreciated the project of Urdu Science Board to

publish 100 science books with special focus on social sciences and social issues.

Irfan Siddiqui emphasized on using modern technology for promotion of

Urdu language in the country.

He said the division is taking several measures to promote Urdu

language as official language as per envisioned by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Irfan Siddiqui also directed the Secretary NHLH to pursue Finance

Ministry officials for resolving the financial issues of NLPD so that the department can work diligently for the promotion of languages.

He also discussed the preparation of National Book Foundation (NBF)

regarding the upcoming annual Book Fair in the month of April.

Irfan Siddiqui assured the heads of all three organizations of his and

division’s utmost cooperation in all their literary endeavours and also for the resolution of their problems.