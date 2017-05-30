Promotion of knowledge economy, only way forward to achieve prosperous Pakistan: Senator Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Lieutenant General (Rtd) Senator Abdul Qayyum on Tuesday said promotion of knowledge economy is the only way forward to achieve the goal of a prosperous Pakistan.

Participating in budget debate in the Upper House, he said Pakistan is although ostensibly spending two percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on education but “if we take into account over Rs 800 billions being spent by the private sector on education it in fact comes to four percent of the GDP.”

He said additional budget alone will not work, even today over 22 million children are out of school. This aspect has to be looked into by the provinces.

He said in this context Punjab is in the lead which brought over three million additional children to school in the last four years. “Unfortunately progress in Sindh is zero.”

He said, “We must get out of parochialism/provincialism and adopt nationalism to promote education.”

Abdul Qayyum also strongly recommended more increase in pensions of government employees who are hard-oressed.

Earlier, he highlighted that defence budget, debt financing and development projects are the unavoidable needs which leave limited choices for any government.