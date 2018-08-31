Promotion of education, uniformity in curricular foremost priorities of PTI government: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said promotion of education in the country, uniformity in curricular and the provision of modern educational facilities for youth in the area of science and technology were among the foremost priorities of the PTI government.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, who presented him various recommendations for the promotion of higher education in the country, with particular focus on science and technology.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Binori, Professor Muhammad Mujahid and Rashid Khan were also present in the meeting. A proposal to convert the Prime Minister House into a modern research center for higher education was also discussed.

The prime minister said experts would be consulted for promotion of higher education in the country. The government would make all out efforts to ensure provision of required resources to the universities, he added.