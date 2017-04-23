Promotion of book reading can prevent society from social ills of hatred: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday said
that Promotion of book reading culture among the people can only
prevent the society from social ills of hatred, intolerance and
terrorism and bring peace and stability in the country.
Advisor to Prime Minister stated this while speaking at various
literary sessions of a three-day `National Book Fair 2017′ arranged
by National Book Foundation (NBF) under the supervision of NHLH
Division at Pak-China Friendship Center.
Irfan Siddiqui during his visit to various stalls also examined
the facilities being provided to the stallholders at National Book Fair.
He dispelled the impression of diminishing book reading
culture due to advent of new technology like internet and social
media.
He said, “NBF has sold out books worth Rs 320 million over
the year and it is heartening to acknowledge that books are still
written, published, purchased and read in a good number.
He said NBF publishes 300 new books annually which meant in
average, 25 new books are published every month and one book on
daily basis.
Irfan Siddiqui said NHLH division, created a year ago, has
re-activated its all attached departments with a renewed spirit of
instilling love for books among the young generation through
providing them low-cost books.
Giving overview of its different departments’ projects, he
said the division, through its department Urdu Dictionary Board, is
working on the project of compiling a comprehensive Urdu Dictionary
in Nastaleeq Font which will be available electronically.
Irfan Siddiqui said the division is all set to execute a unique
project of `Mini Pakistan’ at Quaid Mausoleum for which the initial
funds have been acquired.
Earlier, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Managing Director
NBF warmly received Jamat Islami Leader Liaqat Baloch at the Book
Fair.
Liaqat Baloch talking to media appreciated National History
and Literary Heritage Division and NBF for organizing three-day
National Book Fair, adding that such mega events would promote book
reading culture in the country.
He congratulated Advisor to the Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui
for organizing successful literary event.
He said that reorganization of literary organization under the
leadership of Advisor to the Prime Minister is very good initiative.
Irfan Siddiqui presented a gift of the Holy Quran to Liaqat
Baloch.
All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) central Leader Mehtab
Khan also visited National Book Fair.
Mehtab Khan lauded Advisor to the Prime Minister Irfan
Siddiqui and NBF for organizing National Book Fair.
He said that promotion of literary and ‘Kitab Dosti’ would
play crucial role in eliminating terrorism and extremism.
The mega book fair is being arranged under the theme “Kitab,
Zindagi, Umeeed, Roshni’ to mark National Book Day.
Renowned literary figures, book ambassadors, book lovers,
prominent writers, poets, artists, students and scholars are
participating in a three-day book fair.
Over 100 book-sellers and publishers set up their stalls
carrying books on various disciplines according to the interest of
people of all ages while the visitors will get 50 percent discount
on purchasing the books.
