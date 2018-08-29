Promoting trade, facilitating business community among priority areas for govt: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said promoting trade and facilitating business community, especially the overseas Pakistanis who wanted to invest in various conventional and non-conventional sectors of the economy, were among the priority areas for the government.

Chairing a briefing about the functioning of Ministry of Commerce here at the Prime Minister’s Office, he said the existing structures of facilitation of investors would be reviewed to ensure seamless facilitation of prospective investors.

Discussing the role of trade officers abroad towards enhancement of the country’s trade, the Prime Minister observed that there was a need to review the criteria of appointment and assessing the performance of the trade officers so as to ensure that business community was properly facilitated, investment potential of the country was highlighted and the trade targets were achieved.

The Prime Minister also directed that a comprehensive strategy should be worked out to check corrupt practices of illegal money transfers (hundi) and smuggling, which were negatively affecting the country’s economy.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood was also present during the briefing.

Secretary Commerce Muhammad Younas Dagha made a detailed presentation about the functioning of the ministry and its attached departments. While briefing the Prime Minister about the current situation of imports and exports, he also proposed policy initiatives and various short-term and medium-to-long term measures aimed at promoting trade activities and realizing export potential of the country.