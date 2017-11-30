Promote love, brotherhood and humanity: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said Thursday that 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal was the day of blessings for all the Muslims, urging all Pakistanis to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and promote love and brotherhood.

In his message on eve of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, he said it was on this day that the Last Prophet, Hazrat Muhamamd (PBUH) was born.

The Prophet (PBUH) taught the humanity lesson of love, brotherhood and humanity, he said, adding he (PBUH) brought about a revolution in the society and transformed the thinking and deeds of human beings.

He said the Prophet (PBUH) negated the hate and divisive forces and united human beings besides teaching them to help each other and share hard times.

He urged all the Muslims of Pakistan to take care of minorities and dissuade all those elements who were trying to create difference among them.

In this perspective, the media, ulema, scholars and teachers were duty bound to educate people, particularly youth about teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and promote values of love and brotherhood, he added.