Projects launched under CPEC to bring economic revolution:AJK President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan Friday said development projects launched under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in the region.

Number of power projects were also underway in the region and were being completed on fast track, he said while talking to a news channel.

He said the projects would fulfill energy demands of the AJK as well as of the entire country. The AJK President said the AJK would be producing 6,000 to 8,000 mega watt electricity in next ten years.

He said there was huge potential for hydro power generation in AJK but unfortunately, attention was not given in the sector in the past which ultimately caused power crises in the country.

Sardar Masood said Neelum-Jhelum power project was near to completion and would start electricity generation in March 2018.

He said industrial zone would also be set-up in Mirpur city which would further increase economic activities in AJK.