Projects launched by federal govt to bring new era of development in Sindh: PM

HYDERABAD, March 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday said the development projects launched by the federal government would bring a new era of development across the country, including Sindh province.

He was talking to delegations of people belonging to different walks of life, who called on him during a lunch hosted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Rahila Magsi here at her residence.

Nawaz Sharif said the government had initiated a number of development projects in Sindh and after their completions, the people of the province would take a sigh of relief.

The delegation comprising Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan legislators led by Member of the National Assembly Syed Waseem Hussain apprised the prime minister about the problems being faced by the citizens of Hyderabad and urged him to announce a special development package for the historic city.

Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain also briefed the prime

minister about the efforts being made by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation for the city’s development and requested him to announce

a special grant for the purpose.

The delegations of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Ziauddin and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry led by Muhammad Amin Khatri also informed the prime minister about the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

The delegation of Hyderabad Press Club jointly led by senior journalists Ali Hassan and Lala Rehman Sammu also apprised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif about the issues of the journalists’ housing scheme and urged him to wave off the federal taxes on the registration of land.

The delegation of PML-N Hyderabad led by former MNA Sahibzada Shabbir Hussain Ansari briefed the prime minister about the organizational work of the party as well as the problems being faced by the people of second largest city of Sindh.

The prime minister assured that efforts would be made to resolve the issues of the people of Hyderabad, adding that there would be a visible change in the area after completion of the federal government-funded development projects.

PML-N Sindh General Secretary Senator Nehal Hashmi and other leaders, including Senator Saleem Zia, Mumtaz Bhutto, Ghous Bux Mehar, Syed Aijaz Hussain Shah Sherazi, Syed Shafqat Hussain Shah Sherazi and Syed Zafar Ali shah also called on the prime minister and briefed him about various issues being faced by the people of Sindh.

Among others, Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Federal Minister

for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Asif Kirmani also accompanied the prime minister.