ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said progress of the nations was based on writ of the law, superiority of merit and accountable ruler.

He said basic reasons of the problems confronted the country today were deviation from the ideology of Pakistan and corruption.

The prime minister said unfortunately Pakistani nation did not properly adhere to the ideology of Pakistan after demise of Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adding that the ideology of Pakistan was based on creation of a welfare state on the pattern of the State of Madina.

The prime minister was speaking to participants of National Security Workshop Balochistan who called on him at the PM Office. The workshop was organized by Pakistan Army Southern Command Balochistan in collaboration with the Government to inform the participants about important security matters.