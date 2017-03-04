Progress of all federating units is my vision: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday said his government’s vision of transforming the country into a truly developed state was based on progress and development of all federating units.

In a meeting with Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sardar Sanullah Zehri here at PM House, the Prime Minister said all parts and provinces had equitable rights over the country’s resources.

“It is our duty to ensure fair distribution amongst all the provinces including Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Gilgit Baltistan,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he was personally monitoring pace of the ongoing projects and schemes in Balochistan.

“My government is pursuing the agenda of progress and development across the country,” he emphasized.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that Gwadar port alone had the potential to change the lives of the people of Balochistan and the region.

The major development initiatives of the government would empower the people of Balochistan to fully realize their potential in all spheres of life, he added.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister on progress made on various developmental projects and welfare initiatives undertaken by the provincial government.

He said development and welfare projects were being executed with renewed spirits and energies after the improved security situation in the province.

Thanking the Prime Minister for prioritizing development schemes in Balochistan, the Chief Minister said old deprivations of the people were aptly being addressed through the federal government’s major initiatives in the province.