Profile of PML-N nominee Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): The nominee of Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for Prime Minister’s slot Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi is the son of a renowned politician Khaqan Abbasi, who

was killed in Ojhri Camp incident on Aril 10, 1988.

According to a PTV News, the 58 years old Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

was born on December 27, 1958 in Karachi. He got his early education

from Karachi. Abbasi is married and has three sons.

He completed his education from Lawrence Collage, Murree and

then went to University of California and got the degree of

Electrical Engineering and started his career as Electrical Engineer

from metropolitan city. He got his Master degree in 1985 from George

Washington University.

He had also served in United States of America (USA) on

different crucial posts and went to Saudi Arabia and served in the

Oil & Gas department there.

He started participating in country’s politics after the death

of his father former minister Khaqan Abbasi in 1988 and since then

he had been elected the member of the National Assembly 6 times from

NA 50 Murree.

He is the owner of Airblue; and previously served as Chairman

of Pakistan International Airlines from 1997 to 1999 during the

second Sharif’s ministry.

He served country on important positions including Minister

for Petroleum and Natural Resources from 2013-2017. He had introduced

the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal and import of gas and thus

control the shortage of gas in the country.

He remained in jail for two years during Musharraf’s era and

was acquitted by the court in 2001.