Profile of CM KP Mahmud Khan

PESHAWAR, Aug 17 (APP):Mahmud Khan, who took oath as 22nd Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa here Friday at Governor House became the first politician belonged to the KP’s largest administrative division of Malakand to run an affairs of Provincial Government for next five years (2018-23).

Mahmud Khan elected MPA on ticket of PTI from PK-9 (Swat-VIII) in 2018 General Election swept by Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf and the two-third majority achieved by the PTI in KP Assembly made an easy sailing for him to achieve an easy win over candidate of the joint opposition Mian Nisar Gul.

He was elected Chief Minister KP on August 16, 2018 after receiving 77 votes against Nisar Gul who secured only 33 votes, thus defeating the latter with 44 votes.

On August 8, 2018, Mahmud Khan was nominated by PTI Chief Imran Khan keeping in view his past excellent performance as Minister for Sports, Tourism and Irrigation during the cabinet of Pervez Khattak.

Mahmud Khan had successfully arranged scores of sports, culture, youth and tourism events in the province during last five years as a record 35000 youth first at Tehsil level and than 11500 at District level participated in the historical Under-23 Games wherein provincial and national players at 26 male and 17 female disciplines took part besides constructing more than 130 sports stadiums at district and tehsil level in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. He played college and university’s level cricket during his educational career with great passion for sports.

During his tenure as Sports Minister, the athletes were given proper playing kits for first time including playing equipment, playing kits, shoes, uniform, track-suite, handsome cash prizes for the top position holders, medalists and above all sports and education scholarship of around Rs50 million were distributed among players of Under-23 Games held in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Mahmud Khan was born at lush green Matta town in Swat district in 1972 in a political background family and earned respect for social services.

He obtained his early education from Government Primary School Matta and done his matriculation from Peshawar Public School and College. Khan was decorated with MSc Agriculture (Hons) from University of Agriculture, Peshawar.

Considered a strong loyalist of PTI Chief Imran Khan, Khan has entered into practical politics after his election as Nazim Union Council Khariri of Tehsil Matta on several occasions from 2005-2012. Mahmud Khan has quit PPP before joining of caravan of PTI Chief Imran Khan in 2012 and made deep inroads in PTI and became its President Malakannd Division.

Later, Mahmud Khan contested 2013 election from his hometown Matta and elected MPA from then PK-84 Swat V on ticket of PTI. He was assigned the challenging portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Museums, Archeology, Culture and Youth Affairs in Pervez Khattak’s Cabinet, receiving commendations from PTI Chief Imran Khan over his excellent performance. Khan retained MPA seat from PK-9 Swat in July 25, 2018 election and made headlines when he was nominated by PTI Chief Imran Khan for coveted slot of Chief Minister KP.

After his election as Chief Minister KP on Thursday last, Mahmud Khan in his first address on the floor of the house, vowed to take all stakeholders including the opposition, media and bureaucrats on board while running affairs of the government.

Sitting his priorities, the CM reiterated that his government would not make compromise on the vision of Imran Khan regarding adherence to the good governance, supremacy of merit, transparency and would continue fight against corruption besides make investment in human resources, protect, achieve rights of province, improve health, education and social services, empower women and will ensure rights of minorities.

As the process of transition of power in KP has almost been completed after oath taking of Chief Minister today, the real challenge for Mahmud Govt’s would be increasing of provincial rights and revenue generation, addressing issues of unemployment, illiteracy and poverty’s alleviation, construction of metro bus in Peshawar and Swat Expressway.

People of KP have pinned highest expectations from newly elected Chief Minister and if Mehmud’s administration succeeded in resolution of these issues would be considered a big victory of PTI.