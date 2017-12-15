Professionism of Motorway Police has become a role model: minister

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Communication

Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem Friday said the professional working of Motorway Police had become a role model for other departments.

After inaugurating Beat 20 Building in Bahawalpur, he said

that the new recruitments would be made very soon to the Motorway Police.

In the next year, he added, the motorways would further

be extended by up to 1,800 kilometers. He said new motorways were being built in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The new motorways between Lahore-Multan, Karachi-Hyderabad, Liyari Bypass, Khanewal-Gojra, Hazara Motorway from Havelian to Hassan Abdal would become functional in the next few months.

The minister said that the road networks were vital to

achieving economic objectives.

He applauded the efforts of IG National Highway & Motorway

Police (NH&MP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and DIG Mirza Faran Baig and their staff for construction of the new building.

IG NH&MP Dr Kalim Imam told the ceremony that the Motorway Police’s prime responsibility is to educate and trained the road-users about road safety measures.

Later, the federal minister and IG NH&MP laid wreath at the

monument of martyrs and prayed for them. The minister was also presented a shield.