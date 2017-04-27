Professionalism is indispensable to nurture a robust safety culture: Naval Chief

KARACHI, Apr. 27 (APP)- Pakistan Navy’s Annual Safety Review for

the year 2016 was held at Bahria Auditorium here on Thursday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was Chief

Guest on the occasion, a press release of Pakistan Navy said.

The safety review is held every year with an aim to create

safety awareness and inculcate safety culture among naval personnel

which provides a road map to further enhance safe working environment

in Pakistan Navy.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah while

addressing the audience, expressed his satisfaction over adherence to

safety culture in Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief further added that Safety Review is actually a

process of self accountability which helps to evaluate and gauge the

safety standards in the light of occurrences of yester year. The Naval

Chief highlighted that during war or peace time, safety and

professionalism complement each other in the successful execution of

naval operations. However, besides constraint of resources, provision

of war equipment entails that we must be mindful of safety protocols

in order to keep precious lives and costly equipment safer.

He said that professionalism is indispensable to nurture a robust

safety culture which can only be attained through effective training

and devotion.

He emphasized that adherence to safety rules doesn’t construe

that one should become timid and reluctant during execution of

professional duties, rather, each one of us is expected to be

pre-emptive and dauntless besides following the SOPs during the

execution of the mission.

The Naval Chief also congratulated all the winners and gave away

the safety trophies and awards.