Prof. Jackie Y. Ying winning ” The Mustafa(pbuh) Prize” as her most memorable awards

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Prof. Jackie Y. Ying, who had won

Mustafa(pbuh) Prize, 2015 has said it was her most memorable award and recognition of her dedicated research work.

In an interview with “Biotechin.Asiawebsite” she said the

Mustafa(pbuh) Prize has been one of her most memorable awards. Ying51, considers research as a something she has been passionate about it and it is an honor for her to be recognized and awarded in a world class.

Receiving Mustafa(pbuh) Prize was the most precious moments of her life. The moment as she described that was closest to her heart.

She was one the participants of “Emerging Technologies(EmTech) Asia

2017” conference which was held early this year that brought together global thought leaders, Chief Executive Officers, Executive Officers, Chief Technologists, startups, scientists, Research and Development heads and investors from various fields of technology.

At this conference she as the Executive Director of IBN spoke on

“Nanostructured Materials for Energy and Biomedical Applications.”

Her group has designed and functionalized nanostructured materials for drug delivery, nanomedicine, biosensor, cell culture and tissue engineering applications.

Prof Ying’s teams are working on catalysts to adsorb carbon dioxide, and also to convert them to useful chemicals. This is one of the ways in which nanotechnology is evolving to contribute to a greener world.

She informed that current antibiotics kill bacteria without destroying the cell membrane so the intact cell structure that remains would allow new drug-resistant bacteria to grow. Prof Ying’s team is actively working on antimicrobial nanomedicines that will be more effective than current technologies.

Although women may be a minority, they are very good at juggling multiple roles and managing people from diverse backgrounds, she said. These are important and necessary skills to work successfully in a multidisciplinary research environment, she added.

Science is not just a career, she said. Rather it is about the impact you can make through research. For example, she elaborated, a new invention or a technological breakthrough may have the potential to benefit millions of people. Young people should think big and do things that excite them.

Research requires a lot of hard work to reach a level of sophistication that can make a real impact, so it is important that young people understand the larger purpose of their work, she remarked adding, only then they will devote their lives to such a pursuit to make a difference.