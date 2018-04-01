Production of electric fans rises 14.91% in Jul-Jan 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP):Production of electric fans in the country increased by 14.91 per cent during first seven months (July-Jan) of the year 2017-18 as compared to same period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1,328,609 units of electric fans were produced against the manufacturing of 1,156,203 units during same period of previous year.

According to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), on year-on-year basis, the production of electric fans also increased to 166,967 units in January 2018 from 161,600 units in same period of the year 2017, showing an increase of 3.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, the country exported 692,000 units of electric fans during July-February 2017-18 against export of 769,000 units during same period of last year showing a decline of 10 per cent.

In term of value the export of electric fans, witnessed a slight increase of 0.97 per cent as the value increased from $14.637 million in July-Feb 2016-17 to $14.78 million in Jul-Feb 2017-18.

On year-on-year basis the export of fans increased by 4.13 per cent as during February 2018, 106,000 fans worth of $2.6 million were exported against 130,000 electric fans valuing $2.496 million.