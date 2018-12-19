Process to recover looted money back, started: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Wednesday said the assets of Pakistani citizens worth US$11 billion were found in 26 different countries and the process of bringing back the looted money had been started.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was in favour of across the board accountability, adding, if any members of the government found guilty in money laundering, would also be held accountable.

Shahzad Akbar said the noose has been tightened against those who had properties in Dubai, adding that an agreement would be signed with UAE government in January for sharing details.

Replying to a question, he said an agreement would also be signed with British government soon to bring back those hiding there from Pakistan’s law, adding that it would become easy to bring the looted money back once the accused persons be handed over to Pakistan authorities.