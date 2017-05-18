Process started for restructuring of PIA: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on

Aviation Division Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi on Thursday while

conceding lack of discipline and accountability in Pakistan

International Airlines (PIA) in the past said that process had already

been started for complete restructuring of the national flag

carrier.

The Senate Special Committee on the performance of PIA met

here with Mushahid Ullah Khan in chair and reviewed progress and

implementation status of the Sub-Committee, sale of PIA Airbus to a

German Firm in violation of PPRA rules, incident of sleeping pilot

during flight and presence of Chinese lady passenger in the cockpit.

Mehtab Abbasi said that there were three options for PIA,

either let the airline operate as it is, or declare it bankrupt and

lay off its all staff or its complete restructuring.

The government opted the third option and coercive measures

were being taken to revive the national flag carrier. However, he

said that restructuring was not an easy task.

Earlier responding to implementation status of the report of

the sub-committee, the Advisor said the recommendations were very

important and PIA was just a business company.

He requested the committee that the implementation should not

be made binding otherwise it would be difficult to run the

organization smoothly.

Chairman of the Committee, Mushahid Ullah Khan said the

government owned 91 per cent share of PIA besides constituting and

appointing the CEO.

He said under the constitution, the recommendations of the

committee were binding upon PIA and the aviation division to

implement it.

The committee was apprised that PIA plane was chartered to a UK

based firm for two weeks rather than an Israeli firm. The then

German CEO had authorized the deal.

Mehtab Abbasi said it was a business deal but it was a bad

one. However, he said Air France label was used while shooting the

film.

He said inquiry was conducted into the matter besides

referring it to the Federal Investigation Agency.

He said the German CEO had already been suspended while show

cause notice to another serving air force senior official was served

through Ministry of Defence.

Regarding sleeping of the pilot, the committee was informed that

Captain Amir Hashmi had been grounded immediately.

The committee expressed dismay over slow pace of inquiry into

the matter.

About Chinese lady passenger in the cockpit, the committee was

apprised that Pilot Shahzed Aziz had also been grounded, besides

transferring him to Karachi.

Responding to a query, the committee was apprised that the

pilot was also facing an active case of fake degree against him,

but he had obtained stay order from the Sindh High Court.

Mehtab Abbasi said standard operating procedures were

being immediately amended to stop recurrence of such incidents. He

also ordered an immediate suspension of the pilot.

Farhatullah Babar said the House had already adopted the

report of the sub-committee and now implementation of the

recommendations were binding upon the management.

He said the management had to present compliance report to the

committee otherwise it would be tantamount to undermine the

Parliament.

The advisor said due process was being adopted in all such

cases so the cases remained strong. The court had granted 240 stay

orders in such cases, he added.

The committee meeting was attended by Syed Muzaffar Hussain

Shah, Chaudhary Tanvir, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar, Taj

Muhammad Afridi and Kamil Ali Agha.