Process of forming new govt to be completed before Aug 14: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Law, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Monday said the interim government wanted to complete the process of formation of the new government and transferring power before August 14.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that a detail meeting was held with Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan and all legal points regarding formation of new government were came under discussion.

First of all, he said after consolidation of election results, candidates would submit their election returns to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), after that final notification of winning candidates would be issued.

He said, after ECP notification, reserved seats for the women and minorities would be finalized by the parties.

The minister said that session of the National Assembly would be called on August 11 or 12 where selection of Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Leader of the House would be made.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that the government had not received formal request for holding oath taking ceremony of the new Prime Minister at open place however it would be considered after the government received the request.

To a question, he said it would be pleasant if oath taking ceremony to be held on occasion of independence day adding that dignitaries could also be invited on the occasion but no decision was taken so far.