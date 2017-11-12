Problems of textile sector to be resolved: State Minister

FAISALABAD, Nov 12 (APP):State Minister for Commerce and Textile

Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari said on Sunday that his ministry had compiled

a summary regarding the problems facing by the textile sector which

would be submitted before the national assembly to pave way for immediate relief and sustained growth of this important segment of national economy.

Addressing members of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills

Association (APTPMA) here, he said that he was fully conversant with

the issues of textile sector and was trying from day first to resolve

the same. However, many of these issues are linked with other ministries and in order to settle down these, he will arrange meetings of the representatives of textile sector with the high officials of these ministries.

He said that he had already brought the issues of delay in refund-claims and abuse of discretionary powers by tax officials

into the notice of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue

Haroon Akhtar who had assured that the issues would be addressed

on top priority basis.

Regarding local level issues, he said that he would have a

meeting with Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue tomorrow. He has

requested MNAs Mian Abdul Mannan and Chaudhry Nisar to join him

which would also be attended by the representatives of textile

sector.

Similarly, another meeting with deputy commissioner Faisalabad

would also be arranged to resolve the issues relating to environment, social security and Punjab Revenue Authority, etc.

Responding to a question about Gas Infrastructure Development

Cess (GIDC), the minister requested the Chairman APTPMA to nominate

2-3 representatives so that he could arrange their meeting with the concerned authorities to settle down these issues amicably. “No doubt government is focusing on enhancing exports but the issues of local industry would also be taken care-off”, he said.

In his welcome address, Chairman APTPMA Khalid Habib Sheikh

underlined the problems confronted by the textile processing sector

and said that high cost of doing business, GIDC, sales tax on import

of coal, turn over tax, withholding tax and refund issues had

shattered the profitability of this sector.

He said that smuggling of cloth was yet another threat to this

value-added and laborer intensive industry. He demanded a separate electricity tariff for the textile sector.

He also demanded to withdraw the notification for banning import

of cotton and yarn.

Later, APTPMA shield was presented to State Minister Haji

Muhammad Akram Ansari.