Problem of loadshedding to be resolved soon: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that problem of loadshedding would be resolved soon.

The demand of electricity was increasing due to high temperature, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

There was a shortfall of 5200 megawatt, he said.

To a question he said that promises made by the government

regarding energy would be fulfilled. There was no loadshedding in the industrial sector, he added.

Khawaja Asif said that efforts were being made to complete the projects to meet the growing demand of electricity in the country.