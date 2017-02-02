Problem of loadshedding to be resolved: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja

Muhammad Asif said on Thursday that the problem of loadshedding

would be reduced at maximum level by the end of this year.

He said industrial sector in the country was not facing

any loadshedding.

Talking to a private news channel, he said several

areas of Balochistan were not paying electricity bills.

He said Balochistan had the liability to pay Rs 150

billion to the concerned ministry. The feeder system was being upgraded in Balochistan for uninterrupted flow of electricity.

He regretted that the people of many areas in Khyber

Pakhtunkhawa were also not paying electricity bills. He said the

financial position of WAPDA had been improved.

To a question he said incidents of terrorism had been

decreased due to Army courts. He said the system of army courts should be continued and urged all the political parties to support it.

To another question he said, Nawaz Sharif had presented

himself for accountability although his name was not mentioned in the Panama papers.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had always respected

the courts.