Problem of loadshedding to be resolved: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja
Muhammad Asif said on Thursday that the problem of loadshedding
would be reduced at maximum level by the end of this year.
He said industrial sector in the country was not facing
any loadshedding.
Talking to a private news channel, he said several
areas of Balochistan were not paying electricity bills.
He said Balochistan had the liability to pay Rs 150
billion to the concerned ministry. The feeder system was being upgraded in Balochistan for uninterrupted flow of electricity.
He regretted that the people of many areas in Khyber
Pakhtunkhawa were also not paying electricity bills. He said the
financial position of WAPDA had been improved.
To a question he said incidents of terrorism had been
decreased due to Army courts. He said the system of army courts should be continued and urged all the political parties to support it.
To another question he said, Nawaz Sharif had presented
himself for accountability although his name was not mentioned in the Panama papers.
He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had always respected
the courts.
