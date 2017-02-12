Private TV channel’s employee killed in firing incident

KARACHI, Feb 12 (APP): An employee of a private news channel was
killed in a firing incident in North Nazimabad area of the metropolis
on Sunday, the police said.
According to reports, the incident happened near KDA Chowrangi
where unidentified assailants fired at the Digital Satellite News
Gathering (DSNG) van of Samaa TV channel.
Twenty-two year old DSNG van assistant, Taimur was critically
injured in the incident. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital
where he succumbed to his injuries.
A police spokesman, in a statement said that Inspector General of
Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja has taken notice of the firing incident,
and sought a detailed report from the DIG West.