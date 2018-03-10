Private sector educational institutions playing vital role in promoting quality education: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said that private sector educational institutions were playing vital role in provision of quality education in the country.

Addressing the Roots School’s High Achiever Awards Ceremony held here, she said that the school system being a pioneer institution, had introduced green school concept in the country to create awareness among children about the environment. Tthe parents of the children also contributed to promote this concept of green school, which had made a significant difference to promote the concept, she added.

She said no government or institution could make progress alone and collective efforts were required to put the country back on track of socio-economic development and prosperity.

The minister said that in public sector, the government under the Prime Minister’s Educational Reforms Programme embarked upon an holistic approach to improve the basic infrastructure of schools and over 422 educational institutions were being upgraded.

She said that under the programme, the schools were provided better transport facilities, and modern computer and science labs. Besides capacity building programmes for teachers were also launched in order to improve the quality of education, she added.

The minister said that the government had also introduced montessori system in public schools, which was aimed at provision of international standard education to children under early learning system to develop confidence in their emerging abilities.

She said that due to improvement in the quality and standard of the education in the country, Pakistani students were not only contributing at all levels but they were also competing at international level.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the parents should also play their role in proper education of their children and inculacate a sense of tolerance among them to make them gentle and nice human beings as well as useful citizens.

She also called upon private school systems to introduce parliamentary and democratic studies in the schools, adding that the government had decided to introduce these subjects in national universities. She exhorted the parents to encourage their children to take active part in co-curricular activities in order to promote the culture of tolerance.

She said that the government had signed an agreement with British School of Film Making to engage the students in creative activities and asked the private schools to take part in it.