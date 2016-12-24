Principles of Quaid-e-Azam beacon of light: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday said that

principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are beacon of light

for us and youth should follow the teachings of great Quaid.

He said while addressing the participants during an event in a connection with Quid Day celebration here at Lok Virsa.

He said Quid-e-Azam is our national hero and seasoned politician of the world, he added that the personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will always be remembered in golden words.

Quaid-e Azam taught us through his conduct and teachings

that all the problems can be overcome with strong determination and

consistency, he added.

He urged the youth to follow the ideals and principles of

founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve the

goals of progress and prosperity of the country.

Irfan Siddiqui said local and regional languages should be

included in national curriculum to promote harmony among the

provinces.

He appreciated the performance of students and

said that these children had given a lesson of harmony, love and

unity in their performance.