Prince Club Mardan win Independence Day Twenty20 Cricket

PESHAWAR, Aug 13 (APP): Prince Club Mardan defeated Charsadda Club in the final of the Independence Day Inter-Club Twenty20 Cricket Tournament organized at Fazal-e-Haq College Mardan.

Principal Fazal-e-Haq College Mardan Ijaz Ahmad Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Before the start of the final match the players were introduced to him.

Batting first Prince Club Mardan made 116 runs target for the loss of five wickets and in replay Charsadda Club bowled out for 110 runs, thus Prince Club Mardan won the match by six runs. A total of 32 teams took part in the tournament organized in connection with the 70th Independence Day celebration.

Speaking on this occasion, Principal Fazal-e-Haq College Mardan Ijaz Ahmad Khan lauded Manager Suraj Washing Powder Haji Abdullah, members of the organizing committee Ayaz Khan, Asad Khan, Fazal Ullah, Bacha Gul, Arif Mardanvi for organizing the event in befitting manners.

Ijaz Ahmad Khan termed such activities very vital for the youth and expressed the hope that Haji Abdullah would come up in future for other sports activities as well.

At the end, Principal Fazal-e-Haq College Ijaz Ahmad Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up team.