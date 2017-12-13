Prime Minister to open Lyari Expressway by end December

KARACHI, Dec 13 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate the Lyari Expressway in December,

significantly easing the traffic pressure faced by the commuters in Karachi.

National Highway Authority (NHA) officials in a briefing, at its

Karachi office Wednesday, to the Federal Minister for Communication, Hafiz Abdul Karim said the facility to benefit thousands of local commuters will be formally inaugurated by the PM either on December 23 or December 25, as per his convenience.

General maintenance of Lyari Expressway was said to be

undertaken by NHA on mandatory basis.

The minister was also informed that M-9, Karachi-Hyderabad

Motorway, that initially was planned to have eight gates, is in

process to have 12 so as to help facilitate the users and improve their mobility.

Minister Hafiz Abdul Karim was also informed that height of the central wall or island to help drivers avoid high beam of vehicles moving on other track, towards opposite direction.