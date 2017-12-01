Prime Minister strongly condemns Peshawar terror attack

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday strongly condemned the terrorists attack at the Agricultural Training Institute of Peshawar.

According to a PM Office statement, the prime minister who is currently in Russia on an official visit, assured the federal government’s all out support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial government.

The prime minister viewed that such cowardly attack on the holy day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi had further strengthened the resolve of the whole nation as well as the national leadership against the terrorism and extremism.