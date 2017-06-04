ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack took place in London, causing the loss of precious lives and leaving many others injured.
“The government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the government and people of the UK in this sad moment,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM House.
Prime Minister strongly condemns London terror attack
