Prime Minister strongly condemns Istanbul terror attack

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack at Istanbul, Turkey on New Year’s eve.

The Prime Minister in a message said Pakistani people shared the grief of Turkish people and stood by them, in this most painful time.

“Terrorism is our common enemy and the world needs to put up a joint fight against this menace,” the Prime Minister said.

He said Pakistan itself has suffered great losses of lives and property by terrorism and would continue to ensure all measures for its eradication.

The Prime Minister on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Turkey on the loss of precious human lives in the attack.

Gunmen dressed like Santa, attacked a nightclub in Istanbul killing 35 and injuring many dozens.