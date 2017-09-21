Prime Minister strongly condemns Indian firing along LoC

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Thursday strongly condemned the incident of Indian firing along the

Line of Control which led to the martyrdom of four innocent people.

According to a PM House statement, the prime minister, who is

currently here to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations

General Assembly, expressed deep grief and condolences with the

bereaved families of those martyred in the incident.