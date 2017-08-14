ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Monday strongly condemned attack on security forces’
vehicle in Harnai resulting into martyrdom of four personnel.
“Attack on this day, when the entire nation celebrates
Independence Day will not deter our valiant forces from its
duty towards the motherland. It is these soldiers who ensure
our freedom through their sacrifices.,” the prime minister
said.
He said such cowardly attacks could not affect our
nation’s morale on such an important day.
The prime minister expressed deep grief over the loss of
precious lives and prayed for peace of the departed souls.
Prime Minister strongly condemns Harnai blast
