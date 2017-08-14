Prime Minister strongly condemns Harnai blast

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Monday strongly condemned attack on security forces’

vehicle in Harnai resulting into martyrdom of four personnel.

“Attack on this day, when the entire nation celebrates

Independence Day will not deter our valiant forces from its

duty towards the motherland. It is these soldiers who ensure

our freedom through their sacrifices.,” the prime minister

said.

He said such cowardly attacks could not affect our

nation’s morale on such an important day.

The prime minister expressed deep grief over the loss of

precious lives and prayed for peace of the departed souls.