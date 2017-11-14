Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan arrives Quetta

QUETTA, Nov 14 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday arrived here to discuss law and order situation with the provincial leadership.

On his arrival at Quetta Airport, Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zahri received the prime minister along with the provincial cabinet members and senior officials.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Science and Technology Dostain Khan Domki and National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua.

During the visit, the prime minister would also hold meetings with the Chief Minister, Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai and the PML-N parliamentarians.