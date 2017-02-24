Prime Minister returns after three day Turkish visit

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Friday returned here after concluding his three day

official visit to Turkey.

During his visit, the prime minister participated in the High Level

Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) besides meeting with the Turkish leadership and discussed wide ranging issues.

Turkish Minister for Youth Ahmad Akif Cagatay Kilic saw off the Prime

Minister at the Esenboga Airport.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Sohail Mahmood was also present.

The prime minister was accompanied by Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, Minister for

Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and his Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.