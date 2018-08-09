ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Malk Thursday recommended to President Mamnoon Hussain to convene the session of the National Assembly by August 13, 2018.
A summary to recommend the summoning of the National Assembly session has also been moved to the president, said a PM Office statement.
Prime Minister recommends to convene NA session by Aug 13
ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Malk Thursday recommended to President Mamnoon Hussain to convene the session of the National Assembly by August 13, 2018.