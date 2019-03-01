Prime Minister orders restructuring of LDA

LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Punjab Government to restructure the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), reiterating his resolve, not to tolerate corruption and mismanagement.

Chairing a meeting on LDA affairs, the prime minister, who is here on day-long visit, directed the Punjab Government to formulate bylaws to set the upper limit of the highrise buildings in the urban areas.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Punjab chief secretary and senior officers.

The prime minister also directed to ensure the preservation of trees and parks in urban areas.