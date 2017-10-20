Prime Minister offers Friday prayer in Valide Sultan Mosque with D-8 leaders

ISTANBUL, Oct 20 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi offered Friday prayer in famous Valide Sultan Mosque here along with the leaders of D-8 countries who arrived to attend the 9th D-8 summit.

Along with Prime Minister Abbasi, other D-8 leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Indonesian Vice President Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, Iranian Vice President , Eshaq Jahangiri, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Mohammed Shahriar Alam also offered the Friday prayer in the very mosque.

After the prayer, the D-8 leaders prayed for the security and betterment of the Islamic world.

Earlier, the Turkish President Erdogan hosted a luncheon reception in honor of the D-8 leaders attending the summit.