ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday had a meeting with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.
The prime minister appreciated the IMF’s support to Pakistan and shared his vision for nation-building, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance here.
PM shares his vision of nation-building with IMF MD
